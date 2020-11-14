Brokerages Set New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Target Price at $70.25

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. New Relic has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $74.20. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.13.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. Henshall purchased 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.74 per share, for a total transaction of $260,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Christenson purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.72 per share, with a total value of $510,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,970.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,385 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,127 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,917,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,820,000 after buying an additional 41,606 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 21.1% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,642,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,887,000 after buying an additional 809,999 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.6% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,807,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,614,000 after buying an additional 23,130 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 153.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,217,000 after buying an additional 1,073,846 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in New Relic by 6.8% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,231,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,821,000 after purchasing an additional 78,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

