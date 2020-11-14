Brokerages Set PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Target Price at $96.93

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.93.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTC. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PTC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PTC from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $239,736.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,434.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,368 shares of company stock valued at $282,071. 9.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,433,000 after buying an additional 2,500,737 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $434,624,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,481,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,055,000 after buying an additional 414,068 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,481,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,400,000 after purchasing an additional 785,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,907,000 after purchasing an additional 95,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $97.21 on Wednesday. PTC has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $97.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 129.61, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. Equities research analysts predict that PTC will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

