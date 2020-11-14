Brokerages Set Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Price Target at $117.63

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.63.

RGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

NYSE:RGA opened at $114.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $168.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.5% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

