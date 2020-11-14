Brokerages Set Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target at $40.86

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.86.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, September 7th.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 19,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 85.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

