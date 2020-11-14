Brokerages Set Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Target Price at $183.88

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total transaction of $57,223.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at $223,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total transaction of $7,985,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $8,610,368 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 44.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 33.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $188.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $207.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.87.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.