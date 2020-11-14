Brokerages Set Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Target Price at $72.85

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.85.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Xylem stock opened at $94.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $99.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.26.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

In related news, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $81,506.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,711.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $127,493.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,796 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,786 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 206.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

