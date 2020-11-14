Brokers Issue Forecasts for Aligos Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Aligos Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee anticipates that the company will earn ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.55) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.99) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.85) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ALGS stock opened at $19.70 on Thursday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $19.71.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. purchased 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,250,000.00. Also, Director Thomas Woiwode purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

