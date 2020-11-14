Brokers Issue Forecasts for Canopy Growth Corp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Canopy Growth in a research note issued on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the marijuana producer will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.27). Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.47.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.25. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $26.95.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 439.18%. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 49.3% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,719 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 229.4% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $32,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.