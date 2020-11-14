Brokers Issue Forecasts for Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Wave Life Sciences in a research note issued on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.78) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.43). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.13). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $294.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.35. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $39.98.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WVE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 557.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 654.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

