Brokers Set Expectations for Absolute Software Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:ABS)

Absolute Software Corp. (TSE:ABS) – Pi Financial lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Absolute Software in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Pi Financial analyst D. Kwan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Absolute Software’s FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

