Brokers Set Expectations for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. William Blair also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $684.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

FND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $75.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.00. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $86.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at about $74,000.

In related news, Director George Vincent West sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $19,668,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 9,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $711,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470,676 shares of company stock worth $35,061,243 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

