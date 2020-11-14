Brokers Set Expectations for Silk Road Medical, Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Silk Road Medical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $61.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.06 and its 200 day moving average is $51.68. The company has a quick ratio of 14.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Silk Road Medical has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $75.80.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $697,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total transaction of $646,272.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,120,609.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,798 shares of company stock valued at $6,274,573 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 72.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 21.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 103.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

