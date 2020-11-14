Brokers Set Expectations for Viela Bio, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:VIE)

Viela Bio, Inc. (NYSE:VIE) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Viela Bio in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.53. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.07.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VIE. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Viela Bio in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viela Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Viela Bio from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Shares of Viela Bio stock opened at $33.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average of $39.07. Viela Bio has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $70.66.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viela Bio by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,417,000 after purchasing an additional 239,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Viela Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,918,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viela Bio by 765.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,057,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,242 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,827,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,104,000 after buying an additional 3,278,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viela Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000.

Viela Bio Company Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

