Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $16,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 30.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucas Capital Management grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 49,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BIP opened at $51.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of -188.93 and a beta of 0.80. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,771.43%.

BIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

