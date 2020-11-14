Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $16.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $900.49 million, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.64.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 354.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $120,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

