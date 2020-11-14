BTIG Research Boosts Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $55.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price hoisted by BTIG Research from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Sprout Social stock opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.03. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $52.65.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

