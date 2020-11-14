Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Build-A-Bear Workshop is the leading and only national company providing a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. “

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Shares of BBW stock opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $70.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.05.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. The firm had revenue of $40.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, major shareholder David Kanen sold 56,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $183,796.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,949.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.5% during the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 149,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 17.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 919,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 135,632 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 8.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 897,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 73,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 57.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.