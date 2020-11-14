Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Builders FirstSource is a leading supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States. Manufacturing facilities include plants that manufacture roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, aluminum and vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes windows, interior and exterior doors, dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork and other building products. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BMC Equities Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $36.88.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $873,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $278,522.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 622.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

