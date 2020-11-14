Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Get Bunzl alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bunzl from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of BZLFY stock opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.85. Bunzl has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $34.13.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bunzl (BZLFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.