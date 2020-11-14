Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NYSE:BNR) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NYSE:BNR) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 605,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,065 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.59% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $15,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Burning Rock Biotech stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $32.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.24.

Burning Rock Biotech (NYSE:BNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $15.14 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech develops solutions for precision medicine in oncology and early cancer detection in the People's Republic of China. The company provides companion diagnostics for targeted therapy and immunotherapy, benign/malignant tumor diagnosis, minimal residual disease monitoring, tumor recurrence and progression prediction, and tumor susceptibility tests.

