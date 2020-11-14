BWS Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Verso in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 10th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($2.19) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.19). BWS Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Verso’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Verso alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

VRS opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77. Verso has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $317.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verso by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verso by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 173,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verso by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.