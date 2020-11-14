C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $5,325,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $91.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.10. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $2,976,696.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $49,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.