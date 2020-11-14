Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Position Increased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cable One were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Cable One during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cable One during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

In related news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 321 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,701.22, for a total value of $546,091.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,385.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 302 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,793.40, for a total value of $541,606.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,743.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 957 shares of company stock worth $1,706,667 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,983.47 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,031.39 and a 1 year high of $2,044.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,833.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1,819.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.08 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 44.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Cable One’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

CABO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,849.14.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.