CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$31.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$24.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CAE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$22.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$29.75.

TSE CAE opened at C$29.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.45. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.26 and a 1-year high of C$42.00.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$550.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$524.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About CAE Inc. (CAE.TO)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

