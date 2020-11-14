CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$27.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAE. CIBC decreased their price objective on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$22.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$29.75.

Get CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) alerts:

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) stock opened at C$29.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.00.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$550.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$524.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.