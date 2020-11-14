CAE (NYSE:CAE) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CAE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CAE from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of CAE from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CAE from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.38.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CAE has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $31.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $397.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in CAE in the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CAE by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in CAE in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

