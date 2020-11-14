Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 65.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,435 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CZR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Union Gaming Research upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.54.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $61.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.22. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.97.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

