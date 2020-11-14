Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s lead product candidate includes CB-839 which is in three Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, leukemias, lymphomas, and multiple myeloma. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CALA. BidaskClub downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.35.

CALA stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. The company has a market cap of $324.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.60. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $8.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 1,272.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

