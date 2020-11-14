Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a research report issued on Monday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Shares of ELY opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.52.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 7.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 333.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Callaway Golf by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 264,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.