Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Callaway Golf in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ELY has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Compass Point raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.02. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $22.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.52.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 333.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

