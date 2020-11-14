Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT) Set to Announce Earnings on Sunday

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) is scheduled to be posting its 9/30/2020 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Sunday, November 15th. Analysts expect Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of CALT opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $778.99 million and a P/E ratio of -31.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.29. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

CALT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.