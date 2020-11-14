Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 14.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,334,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,826 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $64,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 197.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of CPB opened at $49.19 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $57.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

CPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.06.

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $292,025.25. Company insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.