Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stake Boosted by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,038,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,563 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 128.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 803,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,863,000 after acquiring an additional 451,915 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 937.8% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 407,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,247,000 after acquiring an additional 368,640 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 36.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,370,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,552,000 after acquiring an additional 364,820 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,388,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,777,000 after acquiring an additional 290,876 shares during the period. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of CPB stock opened at $49.19 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average is $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.06.

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $292,025.25. Company insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.