Canaccord Genuity Raises CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target to $32.00

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $23.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CAE from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC downgraded shares of CAE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded CAE from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered CAE from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CAE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.38.

CAE stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.48.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $397.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.56 million. CAE had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 11.03%. On average, analysts predict that CAE will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in CAE by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,241,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,276,000 after buying an additional 366,880 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CAE by 113.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 402,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CAE by 5.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,591 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CAE in the third quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in CAE by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,042,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,490,000 after purchasing an additional 543,615 shares during the period. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

