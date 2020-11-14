Canaccord Genuity Raises Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$6.50

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FRU. Scotiabank raised their price target on Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities downgraded Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.50 price target on Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Get Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) alerts:

Shares of FRU stock opened at C$4.43 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$2.30 and a 1-year high of C$8.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.80. The company has a market cap of $526.05 million and a P/E ratio of -63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$14.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO)’s payout ratio is -739.29%.

About Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.