Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at CIBC

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price target decreased by CIBC from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $57.50 to $56.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.75 to $56.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $55.50 to $58.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.96.

CDPYF opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.75.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 56,800 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,600 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 60,900 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally 3,700 suites in Ireland as at June 30, 2020.

