Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CDPYF. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $57.50 to $56.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.75 to $56.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.96.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average of $34.75.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 56,800 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,600 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 60,900 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally 3,700 suites in Ireland as at June 30, 2020.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.