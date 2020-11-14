Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CAR.UN. Raymond James set a C$55.50 price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.75 to C$56.25 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$57.94.

Shares of CAR.UN opened at C$51.06 on Wednesday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$36.40 and a 52-week high of C$61.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$45.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

