Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$59.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$57.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.75 to C$56.25 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James set a C$55.50 target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$57.94.

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock opened at C$51.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$45.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.94. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$36.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.29.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

