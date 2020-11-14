Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Director Sells C$288,684.00 in Stock

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Director Edith E. Holiday sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.34, for a total transaction of C$288,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,804,573.32.

Edith E. Holiday also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 25th, Edith E. Holiday sold 4,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.13, for a total transaction of C$560,504.21.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$142.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.88. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12-month low of C$92.01 and a 12-month high of C$149.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$140.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$129.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James set a C$145.00 target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$137.18.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

