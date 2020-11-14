Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Given New $32.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the marijuana producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Canopy Growth from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.47.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth stock opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $26.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.25.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 439.18%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canopy Growth by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,417,155 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $103,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,239 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Canopy Growth by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,751,936 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $28,312,000 after purchasing an additional 77,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Canopy Growth by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,288 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $21,842,000 after purchasing an additional 146,332 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Canopy Growth by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,074,218 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $20,506,000 after purchasing an additional 30,666 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Canopy Growth by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 968,600 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 148,500 shares during the period. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.