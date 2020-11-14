Capital One Financial Corp Decreases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capital One Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $35,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $144.28 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.78 and a 200-day moving average of $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $357.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,491,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $1,451,177.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,156.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 494,213 shares of company stock valued at $69,461,646 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

