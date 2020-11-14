Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) had its price target upped by Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CPST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstone Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capstone Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:CPST opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $63.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.35. Capstone Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 117.38% and a negative net margin of 28.38%. Research analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capstone Turbine stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) by 162.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,754 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.63% of Capstone Turbine worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

