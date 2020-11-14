Cars.com Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Cars.com in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Krowl now forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.20. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 224.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $144.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cars.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of CARS opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $593.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 4,239.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 117.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth $63,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 3,371 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $29,058.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

