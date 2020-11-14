Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Castlight Health, Inc. operates as a provider of cloud-based software. Its enables enterprises to gain control over their rapidly escalating health care costs. The Company’s Enterprise Healthcare Cloud allows its customers to conquer the complexity of the existing health care system by providing personalized, actionable information to their employees, implementing technology-enabled benefit designs and integrating disparate systems and applications. Castlight Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Castlight Health alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CSLT. ValuEngine lowered Castlight Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Castlight Health in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Castlight Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.25.

CSLT opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. Castlight Health has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.63.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 49.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Castlight Health will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Castlight Health news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 23,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $28,450.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 441,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,375.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 32,237 shares of company stock valued at $38,018 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 235.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 59,235 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castlight Health (CSLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.