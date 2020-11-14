CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 54.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $57.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.91. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

In other news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $374,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,301.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $304,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

