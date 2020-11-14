Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Price Target Raised to $12.50

Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from $9.00 to $12.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

CSQPF stock opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. Cervus Equipment has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $7.52.

About Cervus Equipment

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

