CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

Several other research firms have also commented on CEVA. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Sunday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CEVA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CEVA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CEVA from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.83.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. CEVA has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $906.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4,075.00 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.16.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 35,385 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,512,354.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Mcmanamon sold 57,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $2,453,924.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,791 shares of company stock worth $4,066,486. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in CEVA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in CEVA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CEVA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in CEVA by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CEVA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

