CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) (ETR:CWC) PT Set at €108.00 by Baader Bank

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) (ETR:CWC) has been assigned a €108.00 ($127.06) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CWC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) stock opened at €89.80 ($105.65) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $646.67 million and a PE ratio of 19.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €89.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is €94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €74.10 ($87.18) and a 1 year high of €111.80 ($131.53).

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F)

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in germany. The company operates through Photofinishing, Retail, Commercial Online Printing, and Other Activities segments. It offers photos and photo books; wall art, such as posters, hard foam panels, canvas collages, on acrylic, and aluminium dibond or sophisticated gallery prints; calendars; greeting cards and folded cards or postcards; instant photos; and photo gifts, including photo mugs, wall clocks, t-shirts, and phone and tablet cases.

