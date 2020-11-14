Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,870,000 after acquiring an additional 222,339 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,320,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,685,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares during the period. Altarock Partners LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,151,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,110,000 after buying an additional 55,552 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Charter Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 920,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,417,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,566,000 after buying an additional 142,733 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total transaction of $34,712,976.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,881,855.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,002 shares of company stock valued at $55,317,763 over the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $646.36.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $647.19 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $663.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $619.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $572.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

